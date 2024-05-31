Hunters host Magpies

The Hunters have recorded three convincing wins from four of five home games to start the year before going down to the Mackay Cutters in a game of two halves 26-40 in Mackay last week.

The unfamiliar climate and lively home crowd at the Santos NFS make for what is arguably the most difficult away trip in the QRL competition, and on Saturday afternoon the 13th placed Magpies will be asked to brave the hostile conditions.

For Aiton’s Hunters, they know what works for them this season and there’s a simple remedy heading into Saturday’s fixture with the Magpies. However there maybe some positional changes depending on the niggling injuries to some key players.



For Souths-Logan, their difficult 2024 campaign won’t get any easier this weekend with a desperate and dangerous Hunters outfit waiting for them in Port Moresby.

That being said, the Magpies have plenty to play for on Saturday after two consecutive 40-point losses to the Pride and Tigers in the last fortnight. Back-to-back onslaughts from two of the competition heavyweights has left Souths-Logan with the second-worst defence in the competition. The Magpies posted a flurry of late tries against the run of play against both the Pride and Tigers, highlighting their ability with the ball under pressure.

The mid-season inclusion of NRL powerhouse Tevita Pangai Jnr at Souths-Logan certainly contributed to those improvements and he profiles as a key figure for the visitors on Saturday.

The SP PNG Hunters sorely missed Whallan Tau-Loi’s defensive presence on their right edge last week but Aiton can cover for that with reliable personnel in his extended bench. The Hunters know what is expected of them after last week’s 2nd half debacle and will make sure they come out with a strong defensive mind set to stop the big Magpies pack.

Kickoff is at 3:00pm.