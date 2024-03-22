Hunters host Falcons in Round 3 of Hostplus Cup

The Hunters had their work cut out for them, when they succumbed to a strong Capras outfit going down 36-18 in Rockhampton last week. While it’s still early days, Hunters Coach Paul Aiton said it was reality check for the boys to regroup and bounce back at home.

Both teams will be looking to bounce back after their Round 2 losses to CQ Capras and the Mackay Cutters respectively.

To be played this Saturday at 3pm, the Hunters are looking to improve on effort areas in their game, especially execution, defense and discipline which were their main downfall last week.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Falcons taking the tough trip up to Port Moresby in search of their second win of the season. With their successful affiliation to Melbourne Storm, the Falcon’s roster is often littered with NRL talent with Sunshine Coast regulars in the likes of Tyran Wishart, Aaron Pene. Alec McDonald and Grant Anderson and have been featured at different times for the Storm.

The Falcons boast great depth in their roster and will roll out a formidable side this Saturday however any late changes could favor the home side.

Meanwhile despite finishing at the wrong end of the score board last week there were still plenty of positives for Hunters’ Coach Paul Aiton to take away from last week’s loss .Discipline and completion rates were the focus in Round 2.

According to the QRL website, Sunshine Coast Falcons coach Brad Henderson said he was alarmed by his team’s lack of intensity and the little urgency they had against the Cutters last week. He emphasized attitude wins games and he told his players “it's certainly how you would win games in Papua New Guinea where you feel it's a nation against you.”

However he’s confident his boys will embrace the hostile reception and rise to the occasion tomorrow.