Runaway Bay’s Bycroft Oval will celebrate Melanesian and Indigenous culture with the game to also provide an opportunity for the rugby league community to raise funds and awareness for Tonga Recovery Appeal.

Hunters coach, Matt Church and Silktails coach, Wes Naiqama have both named strong squads for Saturday's game.

The match will kick-off at 4.30pm on Saturday and televised live on Digicel TV Event Channel.