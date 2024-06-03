Hunters drop to 11th place

After the loss, the Hunters have dropped down to 11th place with 12 points in the QRL Hostplus competition ladder, while the Magpies remain in 13th place with 8 points.

The revamped Magpies established a commanding lead 34-10 at halftime and continued their dominance in the second half despite a late fightback from the Hunters to cut down the deficit to 12 points at fulltime.

The Karmichael Hunt-coached Magpies, filtered with a handful of Brisbane Broncos contracted players, started the match on fire showing class and experience to outplay the home side using their big boppers early to steamroll through the Hunters' lighter pack with ease.

Magpies first points came from a beautifully executed cross-field kick by halfback Cory Black for right winger Israel Leota to score only a minute into the contest before Hunters prop Valentine Richard got one back to level the ledger 6-all.

Magpie's dominance and hunger to win left the Hunters wanting again, conceding three unanswered tries in quick succession through Radean Robinson, Blake Mozer and Ethan Quai-Ward before Hunters No.6 Joshua Lau hit back from some individual brilliance on the left edge. Magpies scored two more tries until half time for a commanding 34-10 score line.

Magpies scoring spree continued in the second stanza at the back of the good momentum set by their bigger and mobile forward pack led by captain Rory Ferguson from lock making the home side look vulnerable given the amount of defensive sets they had to do to stay in the fight.

The Aiton side did not back down though and showed great fighting spirits to regroup and mount an early comeback with tries to Elijah Roltinga, Richard, Sanny Wabo, Solo Wane and Alex Max for their 36 points but all to no avail.

The visitors scored two more tries to seal the victory 42-36 at full time.

Magpies captain Rory Ferguson said coming to play the Hunters at home is not always easy and had to start strong to unsettle the home boys which they did. The captain credited his boys for the great win after consecutive losses to Tigers and Pride.

Hunters will travel to Toowoomba on Sunday, June 9th to play the Western Clydesdales in round 13 before they head to a double bye.