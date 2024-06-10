Hunters down Clydesdales in thriller

In cold and windy conditions at Toowoomba Sports Ground, the Hunters recorded their sixth victory of the season, holding off a fast-finishing Clydesdales 28-22.

The Hunters gifted the Clydesdales several sets on their try line in the final 10 minutes but showed great grit in defence to keep them out.

It was a much-needed win for the ninth-placed Hunters, who recently fell out of the top eight following losses to the Souths Logan Magpies and Mackay Cutters.

Hooker Judah Rimbu said the effort they showed was the most impressive aspect of the match, overcoming their errors to go home with the chocolates.

The Hunters posted the first points of the day through centre Clent Lama but it didn't take the Clydesdales long to respond as young winger Kaden Buhse crossed.

Centre Corey Fenning then gave the Clydesdales the lead in the 16th minute before the Hunters started to run away with the opening stanza, scoring through Benji Kot, Elijah Roltinga and Sanny Wabo to go into the break up 24-10.

The second half proved to be a battle of the hookers as Clydesdales No.9 Taniela Otukolo came out firing to hand his side momentum, scoring in the 43rd.

Rimbu hit back on behalf of his side nine minutes later, with what proved to be the winning try.

Interchange rake Drew Timms did give his side another four points - converted by Fenning - to bring the difference to just six, but it wasn't enough to get the win.

Rimbu said he felt "lucky" to get his try to help his side to victory.

After a pre-season with the Dolphins NRL, Rimbu said he felt his form had been rocky to start 2024 - similar to his team's - but he was hopeful of a strong run into a potential finals berth.

After a double bye -the Hunters are scheduled to return for round 17 against Norths Devils on the 7th of July in Brisbane before they host Central Queensland Capras in round 18 at NFS on July 14.