Hunters Confirm Trials

Hunters Coach, Matt Church this week confirmed the two trial matches against Fiji Kaiviti Silktails and Central Queensland Capras are happening as scheduled at the end of February and early March.

The trail matches are crucial for the team moving forward as they will provide a platform for coach Church to assess and test out the team’s structural play, combinations and understanding of the new rules ,in real game situations before the season kicks off.

The PNG Hunters will play Mackay Cutters in the opening round of the Hostplus Cup on 19 March at BB Print stadium, Mackay.