Hunters back in training

Per the 2024 QRL Cup master draw, the Hostplus cup competition was on recess last week due to the King’s birthday long weekend. Round 15 resumes this week which is a normal bye round for the Hunters, Jets and Tigers.

With everybody back on deck this week, PNG Hunters Coach Paul Aiton expects his boys to be injury-free, refreshed and ready to rip in, back to their normal training process.

After their round 14 defeat of Clydesdales 28-22 in Toowoomba, the Hunters sit on the 11th spot on the QRL points ladder.

After the bye, the Hunters have back to back away games against the Jets (Rd 16) and Norths Devils(Rd 17) before returning home to host Central Queensland Capras in Round 18 on the 14th of July at the Santos National Football stadium.

While it was business as usual at training this week, Coach Aiton again re-emphasized the importance of having a strong defensive mindset that needs big improvement knowing a lot of teams now finding their form going into the business end of the season.

With seven rounds of the regular season remaining, the Hunters are still adamant of making the top 8 provided they win the majority of the remaining rounds.