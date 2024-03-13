Hunters aspire to be better

In Round 2 of the 2024 QRL Hostplus Cup season, this Saturday, the Hunters will take on CQ Capras, a match in which they hope to maintain their win streak.

Hunters Coach Paul Aiton, though not overwhelmed by the first win, highlighted some areas in their game management and especially in their discipline that needed improvement, if they are to be competitive this season.

Commenting on last week's game statistics Aiton said: “Though both teams had high completion rates say (66/70), penalties hurt us (13/6) so that doesn't help"

“The boys will have a low day tommorrow (Wednesday) which is their off day and we just make the balls and everything available to them ...em.laik blong ol ..and make sure they recover well and then have a big session on Thursday and we fly Friday.”

Aiton has also announced some changes to the team for this weekend, with Valentine Culligan and Robert Mathias out due to visa issues and can't travel. Junior Talin comes in a second-row (12) while Koso Bandi comes into the starting lineup in the number 8 jumper. Good news for Manisa Wuandi who will make his debut.

On suspension, Trevor Solu will miss this weekend's game after he was charged for a crusher tackle against Wynnum-Manly last weekend. This opens the door for Junior Kumul Finley Glare to debut as a backup hooker on 14.

While it was a good start to the season on a winning note, Coach Aiton however downplayed the occasion saying they need to fix up the discipline aspect of their game; even the minor ones, which is what QRL is trying to clean out to speed up the game and make it a lot entertaining.

The Hunters will have scheduled their final captains run on Thursday before they fly out on Friday.