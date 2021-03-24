Hunters announced unchanged team

Church has only 24 players in the Hunters’ camp on the Gold Coast during the testing 2021 campaign, which will mirror the Warriors’ NRL effort of 2020 by playing an entire season

away from home.

The Hunters’ spirited comeback from 16-0 down to lose 18-20 against the highly-rated

Seagulls– despite less than two weeks’ preparation after having to endure a month’s

quarantine – was a standout story of the first round.

Church said the boys started really well but failed to capitalise in early possession. We then gave away easy possession and our kicking game released pressure off Wynnum.

If not for a 15 minute period, where we failed to defend our errors it was a game that we were in the fight a long time.

Given our preparation we were always going to be a bit rusty and miss assignments. To get back in it, showed the character and resilience of our group. We also did it with 6 debutants and 2 returning hunters. All in all a performance we should be proud of.

The same 17 have been named for round 2. The only change to the 21 man squad is Mark Piti coming back in after choosing to sit out in honour of his mother who passed the week before round 1.

The Hunters vs Jets match will be broadcast live at 3pm on TV Wan Plus.