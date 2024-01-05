Hunters to announce final squad

The final squad will resume training this weekend of which 20 are returning Hunters from the 2023 playing group.

Over 40 players were part of Block One of the preseason training camp which ran for six to eight weeks before breaking camp for the festive season.

PNG Hunters Coach Paul Aiton revealed at the last media session that a 30 man squad will be retained after the Christmas and New Year break including the 20 current Hunters contracted players while an additional 10 new talents who have impressed during training process will make up the balance of the team roster . The possible Hunters regulars coming back are Jamie Mavoko, Junior Rop, Solo Wane, Judah Rimbu, Sakias Komati, Brendon Nima, Epel Kapinias, Wallen Tau-Loi, Sherwin Tanabe, Morea Morea Jnr, Ila Alu, Trevor Solu, Junior Igila,Benji Kot, Tommy Moide and Siki Konden.

The former PNG international is relishing his first season as PNG Hunters Head Coach after understudying his predecessors Matthew Church and Stanley Tepend.

Aiton’s preseason approach and focus is on getting the fitness and fundamentals of the game right, defence and structure and game awareness. Though it’s tough for the new boys coming into camp, Aiton has been impressed with the attitude and work ethics of everyone, giving the old boys a good challenge in competing for spots in the final squad.

The PNG Hunters will kick off their 2024 QRL Hostplus Cup campaign at home, Santos National Football Stadium when they host Wynnum Manly Seagulls on the weekend of 9th March, 2024.