Hunters 2023 season launched

The event took place in front of all corporate sponsors including naming rights sponsor SP Brewery and other major partners.

It’s a long time between drinks for the Hunters players, coaching staff and management to mingle and embrace with representatives from the various major corporate sponsors, partners, the media and friends.

After a two year hiatus since the Hunters had their last season launch in 2020 (pre-Covid) it was an evening out for the rugby league family to come together and reaffirm their support, and rally behind the team once more, as they launch their campaign for the 2023 Hostplus Cup season.

PNG Hunters CEO Scott Barker officiated on behalf of the Hunters Board Chairman, Stan Joyce and Hunters Coach, Stanley Tepend.

Barker acknowledged and thanked all the sponsors and partners for their undivided support and commitment to the Hunters, especially before, during and after the pandemic crisis.

CEO Barker also took time to remind everybody of how long the Hunters have come since 2014.

He said this year marks the Hunters 10th year anniversary in the Queensland Cup Competition.

To honour the event, the Hunters have also launched a new jersey design that encapsulates and respects those 111 players that have come before us and have donned the Hunters jersey with pride over the past 10 years since Game One of March 2014.

Meantime, during the launch naming rights sponsor SP Brewery recommitted their support for the next five years.