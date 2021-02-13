Hunters’ travel delayed again

PNGRFL a/CEO, Stanley Hondina, in a media statement issued today, said the letter from QHA forwarded by the Queensland Rugby League (QRL) read in part: “In Queensland, when there is a positive case of COVID-19, our contact tracing officers identify the close contacts of that case and direct those contacts into 14 days of quarantine; being the accepted incubation period of COVID-19.”

He said the letter from QHA, which was received on Friday afternoon, further advised: “Close contacts are required to remain in quarantine for the full 14 days, even when they obtain a negative test.”

Hondina said results received on Friday following tests done on Thursday to comply with the pre-travel quarantine plans for the travelling party were ‘negative’.

“There were no ‘inconclusive’ results, which was pleasing to note.”

He said in with this latest directive from QHA, the SP PNG Hunters travelling party will be in quarantine for another seven days.

“The positive case was identified last Friday (February 5) and the individual was isolated immediately,” Hondina stated.

“QHA advised that the players and coaching staff were together with the positive case and are regarded as close contacts, therefore, should not be travelling to Queensland until 14 days has passed since their date of exposure.”

Hondina said while this is disappointing and a setback to their plans, they must understand and comply as ‘guests’ in their country.

In consultation with QRL and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the SP PNG Hunters have been rescheduled to travel to Queensland on Sunday, February 21st.