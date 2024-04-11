Hunt for next Hewago Continues

AFL PNG Development Manager David Topeni and Academy Manager Prudan Sindruan expressed this at the recent AFL Southern Regional School Carnival in Port Moresby.

Ace’s (Hewago Oea) rise to Australia’s Premier AFL Competition is one of the best sports stories of recent times. It is for certain up there with that of PNG Rugby League icons Justine Olam and Elsie Albert – they all started from humble beginnings.

But what makes Ace’s story more interesting is that he came through the AFL PNG Academy program, followed through the pathway development programs and made it through to Gold Coast Falcons.

The gap between the years they sent Hewago abroad to date keeps widening and Topeni said ALF PNG Development Officers are giving their best in the talent identification and development programs to ensure they send another Ace abroad.

“After Ace (Hewago Oea) there is a bit of gap between the years where we trying to find a new Ace. So it’s an exciting time for AFL PNG Development all across the country who have been working tirelessly across the board, behind the scene to make sure we find talents, train them and send them abroad,” said Topeni.

AFL PNG has been persistent in recruiting young talents into its academy and pathway programs giving them the opportunity to make it into the junior representative side, Binatangs and Kurakums or their academy side and get the opportunities like Hewago.

PNG AFL Academy Manager, Prudan Sindruwa said AFL PNG is committed to the course of identifying talents, getting them into their academy programs and nurturing them into realizing their aspiration in the sports they play.

Meanwhile, Sindruwan said sorting out birth certificates and travel documents for the ALF talents has been a problem. She urges that some requirements be relaxed so that kids have the opportunity to showcase their talents at international events.