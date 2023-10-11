Hunt names first Cook Islands squad

Karmichael Hunt named his first Cook Islands squad, having taken over from Tony Iro as head coach.

The Cook Islands are the last team to name their squad for the Pacific Championships tournament, which features six teams split into two divisions. Australia, Samoa and New Zealand play in one division, while the Cook Islands battle PNG and Fiji in the other.

The Cooks who play both of their games in Port Moresby will see NRL experience from the likes of Parramatta Eels' prop Makahesi Makatoa and Esan Marsters as well as South Sydney Rabbitohs prop Davvy Moale.

Experienced players Zane Tetevano and Brad Takairangi also feature in the squad for the tournament, while Cronulla young gun Kaya Iro will have a significant role to play with the side, likely wearing the number one jumper.

Hunt said it was "special" to be able to coach the Cook Islands

“This is a very special chance to represent half of my heritage,” Hunt told NRL.com.

He said it is not very well known that he’s a Cook Islander at all. People know him as from New Zealand descent and pledged allegiance to Australia, but this is about being able to reconnect with his heritage and history.

Hunt’s Mum is a Cook Islander

Hunt will now take charge of the island nation with the aim of preparing for a run at qualifying for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

Cook Islands will kick off their campaign against PNG Kumuls at 4pm this Sunday 15 October at the Santos National Football stadium. Their second match is against Fiji on the October 22.