Hull FC targets Rimbu

Rugby League Live revealed that the Black and Whites have identified Judah Rimbu as a recruitment target and are working on a deal to bring him to the MKM Stadium next season.

The 22-year-old is a Kumuls international who made his debut for the country last year in the Pacific Championships, playing three times. During the tournament, he was used in rotation with Leigh Leopards' star hooker and current Super League Dream Team representative Edwin Ipape.

Domestically, he has been playing his rugby for the PNG Hunters and has been a mainstay in their Queensland Cup squad for the past four seasons, playing 58 games and scoring 11 tries.

He is a prolific ball-running dummy half. He currently tops the charts in the Queensland Cup competition this year for scoots, making 51 in eleven appearances.

He has generally been a standout star for the Hunters this year, scoring six tries and producing two assists, including a hat-trick against Ipswich Jets last month.

Defensively, he has averaged almost 28 tackles per game with a success rate of 94.7 per cent.

During the most recent NRL pre-season, Rimbu was invited to train with the Dolphins and worked with former Great Britain coach, Wayne Bennett.

While the club has already secured a deal for Salford Red Devils hooker Amir Bourouh, they are still looking for another recruit in the position.