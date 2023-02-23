How darts have taken Papua New Guinea by storm

But with darts on the rise across the Pacific, it's not a dream but a reality.

Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji, the Cook Islands, Niue and Tonga all competed in the South Pacific Darts Championships last month, with the Cook Islands winning both the men's and women's divisions.

Although Papua New Guinea was absent from the event this year due to lack of funding, darts is bigger than ever in PNG, and the sport has merged into the culture with flair.

The rudimentary "cola darts" stalls run all day. (ABC:Belinda Kora )

A common site in PNG is the open-air "dart stores" where throwers play for bottles of cola. And these street-based dart comps have come to play a positive role in the community.

Official darts associations are growing too, with meets held in pubs and clubs across the country.

The sport attracts both men and women and has no age restrictions — some dart clubs are producing talented kids who beat adults in tournaments.

Sarah Pepena, 12, is winning competitions and hearts in the Port Moresby dart scene. ( Supplied: NCDDA )

At the national level, darts organisers in PNG are doing their bit for the inclusion of the sport in the Pacific and Commonwealth Games, with an eye to eventually making it to the Olympics.

Cola darts

Bottles of coke and arrows are handed out at the Nine Market "cola darts". ( ABC: Belinda Kora )

The most visible form of darts in PNG is colloquially known as "cola darts".

You can see the daily dart gatherings at the markets or public meeting spots across the islands.

Throwers meet to play for bottles of cola but can also play for money, tobacco, beer, and noodles.

If you pass by this rogue form of darts, stay out of the way. Arrows whiz by in the open air, aiming for several boards at a time.

Some targets are eye level, fixed to a peg or fence or, if nothing is available, the boards are propped up on the ground with rocks or bits of concrete.

Port Moresby is a hotspot for cola darts. Players gather daily over several locations in the capital. The stalls run all day.

Petes Jerry believes "cola darts" plays a positive role in his community. He throws at the Nine Mile every day. (ABC: Belinda Kora )

Petes Jerry is a regular at Port Moresby's Nine Mile market darts

"We start in the morning and finish at night. Sometimes we make profits [of] 30, 20, 15 kina ($6.15), sometimes we lose. That's why we stay," Jerry said.

Nine Mile market is in the Morobe Block, a settlement community of people from the Morobe region of PNG.

It's a struggle for many families within the settlement areas of Port Moresby, and for those in the Morobe Block at Nine Mile it is no exception.

Many of the youths have dropped out of school, unable to continue their studies due to financial constraints.

Most of the adults turn to black-market sales of tobacco, food and betel nut to put food on the table.

The residents survive in a harsh environment but the dart competition has enabled the young and old to come together to compete and share their wins.

Jerry said this had helped to keep the peace at the community level.

"We don’t have jobs, most kids aren’t at school. We look forward to coming here and uniting and competing within our community as it helps keep us out of trouble."

Vincent Piango has been throwing at the Nine Mile since he was 10 years old.

"We see and we learn," Piango said.

"Sometimes us kids can't go to school, so we come here … some of us are always here."

Vincent Piango has been playing since he was 10 and says "cola darts" gives children a place to go if they cannot attend school. (ABC: Belinda Kora)

Piango said one day he would like to test his skills in a "real" competition. And he may be in luck given the boom darts is experiencing a boom across PNG.

Kapua Kapua is the president of the National Capital District Dart Association (NCDDA), one of five darts associations in Port Moresby.

"On average, we have about 30 to 40 teams signing on with at least six players," Kapua said.

"We've had a lot of interest so we think it will go up to 40 teams this year."

Molean Kilapak is the president of the PNG Darts Federation, a governing body created to promote and affiliate darts.

Darts is a game for all ages, as shown by these three members of the Telpepe Bombers in Port Moresby . (Supllied: NCDDA)

To read more, click on this link

Story first published on ABC News Australia