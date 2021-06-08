How bush footy helped Yeo's family after Bali bombing tragedy

Like his father Justin and other male family members, Yeo has a tattoo with the name of his late uncle Gerard and the date of the Bali bombing on October 12, 2002 in honour of the then 20 year-old, who was one of six Coogee Dolphins players killed in the terror attack.

Yet it is also a reminder for the Penrith co-captain of how far the Yeo family’s rugby league roots extend and the support they received in Dubbo, where Isaah is considered the "perfect role model" for aspiring juniors because of the sacrifices he made to achieve his NRL dream.

"I was only in Year 2 at the time, but it was obviously hard for our family and I’m sure if you asked them now it would still be as hard as the day it happened," Yeo said.

"You wouldn’t wish something like that on your worst enemy.

"It is obviously not a nice thing to happen to anyone but the silver lining when you are from a country town, and you are a big family, is that everyone really rallies around you.

"I remember a lot of nice things about people coming around to make sure all the family was supported."

A Dubbo CYMS junior, Yeo is one of just three players in the NSW squad not from the city or coast, along with Penrith teammate Liam Martin (Temora Dragons) and Canberra star Jack Wighton (Orange CYMS).

Justin Yeo is a bush football legend after returning from stints with North Sydney in 1998 and Balmain in 1999 to help Dubbo to premierships in 2001, 2002 and 2003 with cousin Bernard Wilson, who also played for the Bears and Tigers.

Current Dubbo CYMS coach Shawn Townsend, who is married to the sister of Yeo’s mother Amy, played lower grades for Norths and was at the Coogee Dolphins in 2002, along with Gerard and another of Isaah’s uncles Paul.

"All the Yeo boys have got the Gerard tattoo," Wilson said. "I saw Isaah the other day with his shirt off and his tattoo is much clearer than mine because he didn’t get it until he was 18.

"He was only young at the time and he probably struggled to fully understand what was going on, but he is a pretty mature kid.

"Justin coached him through a lot of his junior years and then I helped coach him in under 18s. We used to coach CYMS first grade together. Having that family association we did everything together and we are definitely a football family."