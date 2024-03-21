Horror start for PNG and Fiji

While Country were in control from start to finish to post a 22-0 win, the match was much closer than the score indicated, with some stoic defensive efforts from the PNG side.

Newcomers Fiji faced a tough assignment first up, taking on the Queensland Sapphires.

Things started in the worst possible way for the newcomers who were unable to regather the kick-off, allowing the Sapphires to set up a scoring play, with Natalia Webb scoring an early try. While they were able to find their feet, putting in a strong defensive effort, the Queensland team were far too strong, running in seven tries, with Sapphire co-captain Bree Spreadborough going over for a double. Full-time score Queensland Sapphires 32 Fiji 0.

The inclusion of the two Pacific teams in the tournament for the first time has been made possible by the PacificAus Sports Program.

“The tournament is an important part of our pathways and it is great to see the addition of PNG and Fiji,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said.

“The tournament has always been about providing an opportunity for our emerging talented female players to be discovered and developed.”