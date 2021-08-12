Hood Lagoon Launches AFL 2021 Season

This follows the inauguration of the competition by the PNG AFL Commission in partnership with Port Moresby AFL last Saturday at Shell Park.

The interest in AFL among the Hood Lagoon youth was ignited when the Port Moresby AFL 2021 season was launched at Keapara on June 19, 2021 during which the exhibition matches were played between the West and Dockers clubs of the Port Moresby competition.

Interim president of Hood Lagoon AFL William Maha confirmed that the AFL interest among the Hood Lagoon youngsters has drastically built up since the Port Moresby AFL season launch.

“The AFL interest is really high and the boys are turning up every afternoon at the Shell Park to kick around and have a modified social match.

“This clearly indicates that the boys are ready to start the competition and play competitive football,” said the former Koboni legend and the two-time Cleland Medalist.

Maha said eight teams have been confirmed to take part in the inaugural Hood Lagoon AFL competition. They are; Taiga Eagles, Ra’ula Kangess, Raio Sharks, Kiru Hawks, Ralunama Angels, Anave Kopuas, Turiga Dockers and Keleiruna Saints.

The eight teams will be individually coached by former Koboni stars and legends, including Maha, Veropo Namba, Ila Akaru, Notau Alewa, Nuga Amini, Leka Leka, Gimana Ilaraki, and Ila Mavu.

The teams were donated with two sets of uniforms and a match ball by the Port Moresby Australian Football League (AFL).

POM AFL president Douglas Lai said that the Hood Lagoon Competition was not restricted for Koboni recruitment alone but for all other POM AFL clubs to use the Hood Lagoon competition as a scouting ground to recruit players.