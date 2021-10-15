Hood Lagoon AFL Final Set

The big decider will feature Kiru Hawks and Taiga Eagles. The two teams earned the grand final berth, finishing at the top of the ladder after seven rounds of matches in the eight-team competition.

The Hawks booked an early grand final spot after beating the Eagles in the major semi-final last week.

Hood Lagoon AFL president and PNG AFL legend, William Maha said all eight teams that took part in the competition displayed skills and talents but Hawks and Eagles were more dominant in their quest to make it to the grand final.

The grand final curtain raiser match will be contested between the Keleiruna Saints and the Anave Kopuas.