Hondina gets confirmation as PNGRFL CEO

Hondina has been acting in the position following the resignation of former CEO Reatau Rau last October.

His permanent appointment came into effect on Monday February 8, 2021 and is for a three (3) year term.

“Stanley (Hondina) has performed remarkably well for the past three (3) months while acting in the position,” Tsaka said.

“The PNGRFL Board had no hesitation in confirming this appointment.”

The Chairman said, “He has played the game at all levels and had a great coaching career ahead of him but chose to take the path to be an administrator. ’Sometime back in 2014, I had a chat with him and pointed out to him that he had the attributes of making a good coach or an administrator and it was upon him to decide.”

Hondina holds a Bachelors’ Degree in Accounting from the PNG University of Technology, is a fully fledged CPA member.

In 2020 he graduated with a Masters in Business Administration (MBS) from the University of Papua New Guinea, and is an associate member of the PNG Institute of Directors.

“Hondina was previously the National Rugby League Competition (NRLC) Manager (2017 - 2020), formerly the National Rugby League (NRL) Administrator (2016) for the past six years and he brings with him these leadership qualities needed to drive the game forward within PNG,” Tsaka said.

Chairman Tsaka said Hondina will continue to oversee the role as PNG NRLC Manager until a permanent appointment is made by the PNG NRLC Board.

“The PNG NRLC managed Digicel Cup competition is set to kick off in two months and he will continue in his capacity as PNG NRLC manager to see that all relevant processes and requirements are followed.” Tsaka said.

He said the position will be advertised soon.”

As CEO, Hondina takeas charge of overseeing the operations of the SP PNG Hunters until a new General Manager is appointed by the PNG Hunters Board.

Hondina said, “I am grateful to Reatau Rau for laying down the foundations on much of what I inherited.”

He thanked Chairman Sandis Tsaka and the PNGRFL Board for the trust bestowed on him, to head the biggest sporting organisation in PNG.