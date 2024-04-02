Historic Win for Lewas over Zimbabwe

All-rounder Sibona Jimmy was the Super Over hero for the Lewas, hitting four off the final two balls before defending seven against Kelis Ndhlovu and Mary-Anne Musonda.

Earlier, the tourists looked unlikely to score 15 off the final over in their chase of 120, though a flurry from veteran Pauke Siaka brought the scores level, even after she was run out trying to complete a second run with partner Kevau Frank.

Another run out of the last ball kept the scores tied, though Siaka returned with Jimmy to prevail. The victory levels the T20I series between the teams, who now meet in a decider on Wednesday.

Winning the toss and electing to bowl at the Harare Sports Club, Papua New Guinea claimed two power play wickets, only for a Zimbabwean rebuild from captain Mary-Anne Musonda (37) and Modester Mupachikwa (45).

PNG also found quick scoring difficult for parts of their innings, though Siaka's work at No.5 kept the tourists in the contest, blazing 43 off 33 balls as the only PNG player to go at better than a run a ball.

Siaka hit the first ball of the Super Over for two, though only mustered a single off the next two deliveries. Back to back twos from Jimmy took the Lewas to seven, before the off-spinner turned around to prevent a boundary in the first five deliveries bowling.

A dot ball to Ndhlovu secured a one-run Super Over victory, taking the three-match series to a decider.