High Profile AFL Matches

The crowd-pleasing matches begin with the fourth-placed Cats taking up the challenge against the unbeaten leaders, Bismarck Maritime West Eagles in the midday clash on Saturday.

It will be a tough challenge for the Cats and a test of survival for them to remain in the top bracket of the points ladder.

Proficient centreman, Gilmore Morehari will lead the development squad youngsters against his former Cats teammates, Greg Ekari, Kataha Seewee, Kelly Kaugla, Rex Peregua, Jackson Nawi and Mackenzie Kamang who have become the spine of the Eagles winning combination.

Cats coach, Joe Magio will certainly have few tricks up the sleeve to cut off the Eagles access routes to the goal mouth, but the reigning champions will have experienced Jeffery Vogae, Alois Mondo, Pasco Bailey and Daniby Kase to keep the scoreboard alight.

In Saturday’s main match, high-profiled, Concept Koboni will be playing for higher stakes to maintain third spot on the ladder against an impressive Port Power, who are on equal forth with the Cats.

The Powers narrowly edged out the Cats last week but they will find Koboni a tough nut to crack with well experienced all-rounders and PNG Mosquitoes stars Stanis Susuve, Amua Pirika, Brendan Beno, Paul Philip and David Topeni.

In the women’s matches on Saturday, Concept Koboni should have an easy run over University Tigers, while Gordon Kokofas should edge out West Eagles.

In Sunday’s matches, University Tigers should thump Gereka Bombers in the midday clash, while Gerehu Magpies should have no problems disposing off Alavana Swans.

In the main match on Sunday, second-placed Lamana Dockers should prove too strong for Gordon Kokofas, who have yet to reach their peak form.

In the women’s match, Lamana Dockers will have an edge over vastly improved Gerehu Magpies.