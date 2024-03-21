Hekari women book final spot in OFC Women’s Champion League

The extra time goals by Nani Elipas and Christie Maneo granted the Hekari United a ticket to the OFC Women’s Champions League final.

The Hekari United Women’s team took the pitch as favorites in the semifinal, and won the match fairly; but no one was expecting a tight contest for the Fijian outfit, Labasa Football Club.

The Labasa FC put up a resilient performance to hold the Hekari United in many fronts to send the match into extra time.

Fatigue crept in and both sides looked a little exhausted in the extra time; but it was courage and will to get the job done that took the Hekari United home in the end.

Nenny Elipas broke the deadlock 10 minutes into extra time with a strong right foot kick after her initial header didn’t hit the target. All eyes were on the ever threatening Marie Kaipu but it was Elipas found the net to put her side in front.

Momentum swung in favor of the Hekari United, as they looked threatening with renewed energy to wrap up the match. Christie Maneo made use of the possession to slot in another goal to put the match to rest in an epic 2 – 0 finish.

Phylis Pala was awarded player of the match for the outstanding performance. She was in every highlight, proving critical for the team especially in her attack.

The Hekari United are now on bye for the OFC Women’s Champions League final, which is scheduled for Saturday, 23 March 2023.