Hekari Upstage FCGenesis

NCD Hekari United upstaged their main rival, defeating them 3 goals to 1, at the PNG National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

FC Genesis may have won the Southern Conference League champion tag but NCD Hekari United proved to be the champion of Round 10 with a 3-1 victory.

Hekari showed its prowess as the champion team to fight back from 1-0 deficit in the first game to force a draw 1-all at full time.

They stamped their authority on the park to silence FC Genesis offensive play.

Hekari coach Erickson Komeng was pleased with the results saying it was a deserved win.

The golden boot award was given to captain Marie Kaipu.

Komeng said the girls trained and worked hard throughout the week.

A disappointed Percy Mataioa expected a better result, but accepted defeat, saying he is happy they get to still finish as Southern Conference League champion.

They picked up the League winner’s trophy, while Midfielder Ramona Morris won the Most Valuable Player.

In other Round 10 results, POM City FC beat POM City Academy 5-1 and NCD FC defeated Amoana FC 3 goals to 1.

Amoana received the fair play award.

The village-based franchise was commended for seeing the competition through to the end.

Running under the Koupa Soccer Association, President Morea Vavine said soccer is unheard of in the Rigo Coast – it was a learning experience for them all, to start somewhere and hopefully get better with each season.