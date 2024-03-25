Hekari United Fell Short in Champions League Final

Ahead of their final, Hekari United head Coach Erickson Komeng told the OFC Media, his side was well-prepared and ready to rip in against the strong New Zealand outfit.

Komeng’s word translated into action as Hekari Untied competed with Auckland United in every aspect of the game with Marie Kaipu, Phylis Pala, and Michaelyne Butubu leading the charge.

Despite Hekari’s efforts, a goal in the opening part of second half proved to be the decisive breakthrough for the New Zealanders.

Hekari United tried to give themselves some chance to equalize the scoreboard through their reliable Marie Kaipu but the attentive Auckland defense reacted quickly, denying Heakri the opportunity to equalize.

Moments later, Hekari United’s, Phylis Pala had another opportunity to equalize but Auckland flooded the penalty box with defenders to deny Hekari United a chance to score.

Erickson Komeng’s side tried to give themselves every chance to win but Auckland United buckled down on defence for the rest of the match to win the Inaugural OFC Women’s Champions League.

Although Hekari Untied didn’t get the result they wanted, they are proud of their performance in the competition, making it to the finals.