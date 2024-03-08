Hekari United determined to win OFC Women championship

The Hekari United FC will once again take the pitch under the guidance of Eric Komeng to avenge their heartbreaking result in 2023 at the home turf.

The club finished on the second spot behind AS Academy Feminine of New Caledonia in the inaugural tournament. They would want to go one step better in this outing.

The OFC Clubs Champions League hosted six countries in its inaugural tournament in PNG in 2023 but has included two more countries to make eight teams this year.

The teams confirmed to take part in the tournament include; Tafea FC (Vanuatu), Henderson Eels FC (Solomon Island), Avatiu FC (Cook Island), and Hekari Unitd FC (PNG) in Group A. Group B comprises reigning champion; AS Academy Feminine FC (New Caledonia), Veitogo FC (Cook Island), Labasa FC (Fiji) and Auckland City (New Zealand)

Hekari United FC, Labasa FC and AS Academy Feminine of New Caledonia are three teams from the inaugural championship who will take part in the second edition of the OFC Women Club Championship. The rest will make their debut at the tournament.

The Hekari Uniteds play Tafea FC on 10 March 2024, Henderson Eels FC on 13 March 2024, and Avatiu FC on 16 March 2024.