Hekari to meet Lae in GF

Unfortunately, after full time the spotlight was on supporters of both teams invading the field and confronting each other until police intervened.

The much anticipated semi-final clash of the two Moresby based franchises attracted a good size crowd to the home of PNG soccer, the PNG Football stadium.

The first half kicked off at a fiery pace that saw two star-studded sides getting into their groove early. It was neck and neck with both teams showing a lot of resolve in their attack and defense. As a result, frustrations started creeping into the contest that kept the match officials busy. Certainly there was no love lost between the Dabinyaba siblings, Nigel vs younger brother Peter playing for his adopted club Hekari.

Both sides created their own scoring chances but their strikers failed to find the back of the net, keeping the scoreboard deadlock at nil all.

After the break, Hekari returned to the field with a spring in their step that saw former VFC United Yagi Yasasa scoring the opening goal to break the deadlock before Obert’s two unanswered goals sealed the deal 2-0.

Hekari will now face Lae City in the grand final this weekend.

Hekari United International Daniel Joe was awarded Man of the Match