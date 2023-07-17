Hekari FC fulfils wish

This gesture was a fulfilment of an outstanding request made to Hekari Team Manageress, Vonnie Kapi Natto, from the late Neil Hans, a former Hekari player and PNG representative soccer player.

The late Neil Hans had requested for an order of jerseys for his home playing team Nabasa FC after his retirement from the National Premier League. He had come back home to Madang and took up position as Nabasa FC’s Team Manager up until his demise a few months ago.

Kapi Natto whilst giving her brief speech of the ceremony, stated that it was emotional for her and the team as Neil was more of a son to her and often referred to her as his mother, on and off the field.

Ending her speech, she challenged the soccer fraternity to keep the spirit of the game and to stop regionalism within the soccer family. She stated that all players and fans must learn to celebrate soccer in its true form, as soccer is never biased and does not take sides.

The items presented were of players jerseys, officials jerseys and other field and training gears. On top of that Kapi Natto also pledged to assist Nabasa FC with K1000, as a token of remorse for his loss.

Nabasa FC Captain, Vanya Malangian, was very appreciative of the items presented and thanked Hekari for coming through with fulfilling an agreement on late Neil’s part.

Hekari United planned to visit late Neil Han’s resting place before retiring for the day. They leave for Port Moresby today.