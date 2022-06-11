Hekari FC Confident

He had recruited from the two centres and this beefed up his option to use against any team during the competition including the semifinals and final.Komeng said that Hekari’s valuable buy, Calista Maneo was the find of the WNSL tournament this season. He said she has tormented the opposition defense, and will continue to do that against the semi-final first match against NCD FC today.

Team Manageress, Vonnie Kapi Natto said her club picked her during the club’ visit to Bougainville last year and she has no regret as Maneo has become a prolific striker and eventually, she might make a breakthrough to the national women’s team.

Natto stated that Maneo was taken straight out of Kiara FC in Eastern NGI Conference to Hekari and now she has been asked to train with the women team to gain some experience.

On the other hand, Mommers FC president, Paul Taule said they will give their best shot as they are representing the Highlands of Papua New Guinea in this premier women football competition.

Mommers will take on Barra FC in the main game at 3pm.

“We have prepared well enough to face the giants and the girls have to play with bravery and their hearts, as football is much bigger than us.”