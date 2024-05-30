Hawks dethrone leaders

It was double trouble for the Kone boys, who had also relinquished the number 1 spot to the HB boys and now seated in second place. After their back-to-back wins Hawks now lead the top six teams with (9) points.

After their back-to-back wins Hawks now lead the top six teams with 9 points; 2nd Storms 0n 8 points, 3rd Warriors on 8 points, 4th Royals on 7 points, 5th Tarangau 6 points and 6th Magani with 5 points.

PRL Football Coordinator John Mawe said after five weeks of competition momentum has picked up among the 12 clubs almost half way through round one. The top 6 as of last week in the senior men would be keen to maintain their standing with some consistency in round 6 this weekend.

Defence, still winless after round 5 will have another uphill battle this week when they face 2nd place Kone Storms Friday.

Saturday’s doubleheader will see the Royals taking on Hohola Flies and Butterflies meet the new look Paga Panthers side in the main game.

Mawe highlighted that Sunday’s triple-header promises to be exciting with great matchups. In the A grade clash, 6th place Magani vs Gulf West, followed by a top of the table showdown between 3rd place Dobo Warriors and 5th place Tarangau before new competition leaders Hanuabada Hawks will be put the test when they face underdogs(9th) Kone Tigers in the main event.

In the women’s division, Defence play Kone Storms and Gulf West will lock horns with Magani on Friday. Saturday, the Royals are up against competition front-runners Hohola Flies while Butterflies meet Paga Panthers in the main game. Sunday’s fixtures sees Warriors up against Tarangau followed by Kone Tigers to face off with Hawks.