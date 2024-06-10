Harlies track well in women’s rugby

Tagged the top of the table clash in for round six, competition front runners Harlies started the match well with good discipline in their rucks and mauls using their big mobile pack to steamroll through Sisters' defense with ease to score points.

The Anthony Pangkatana-coached defending queens of the CRU women’s competition would not rest on their laurels this year as they maintain standards and consistency for another crack at defending the title in 2024.

Two first-half tries pretty much set the platform for Sunday's physical top of the table showdown. From the get-go, Harlies looked ready and loaded for a tough day at the office against an equally strong Sisters side coached by former Pukpuk 7s player Eugene Tokavai.

The intriguing encounter saw both packs going to and fro and showing a lot energy and intent in their power play in their rucks and mauls tempers flaring a few times.

Harlies asserted their dominance early and maintained full control of their sets forcing Sisters into errors and cheap turn rovers. Harlies big forwards were unstoppable at time, and that really set the platform to close out the first half in their favour 12-0

Pangkatana was quite happy with his girls' attitude in the first half but with more emphasis on ball retention and continuity with some depth in their attack.

Though it’s a very close competition so far since the new season started, Pangkatana said after six rounds, they building nicely and tracking well on the competition points table. But with Sisters only a point behind them, and won’t be taking any team lightly. While it’s still early days to make any predictions, Pangkatana said if they do the little things right they should find themselves somewhere in the top 4 back end of the season.

He thanked NiuPower for supporting women’s rugby and promoting inclusivity in sport. Pangkatana said the sponsorship package would include new sets of jerseys for both the Open Women and U20 Girls.