Hagen receives soccer referee course

Mt Hagen Soccer Association president, Samuel Kini highlighted this during a recent referee course held in Mt Hagen.

Kini took over as president in the PNGFA supervised AGM early this year to oversee the affairs of football in Mt Hagen and the province.

He said Mount Hagen Soccer Association came to see light after so many years received its first PNGFA’s course run after it was accepted as a Member Association of PNGFA some 10 years ago.

Kini commended PNGFA president, John Kapi Natto and executives for coming down to visit small urban football association.

The referee course was conducted by current FIFA recognized Instructor, Jimmy Warai with Momase Referee Fitness Instructor, Noah Kusunan and Highlands referees assistance Officer/instructor Bakus.

Nine female referees attended the course along with their 21 male counterpart.

During the course, Mt Hagen Soccer Association with the assistance of PNGFA instructors appointed their own officials and technical instructors.

Kini said his current executives are working together in a hope of bringing back standard of football in its glory days.

“With a team of young man and women under my leadership we want to develop the code through development programs in all departments,” he said.