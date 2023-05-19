H’lands, Momase prepares for championship

The annual event has received overwhelming interest from the clubs. Some have come forward and lodged in their registration and others are expected to register today.

Athletic Development Program (ADP) from National Sport Institute from Goroka registered for 16 athletes, Huon District in Morobe Province with 15 athletes, team Mt. Wilhelm with 12 athletes, Athletic PNG wit 7 entries and Four individual entries.

There are number of clubs showing interest to participate in this Championship event. They are Kandep with 12 athletes, Finschhafen, Morobe Province and PNG Sports Foundation in Lae, PNG University of Technology, University of Goroka, team Simbu and team Enga and the schools in Goroka.

“A lot of teams making efforts by calling and checking they want to participate so we hope to see them get their clubs registered today,” Philip Kamane.

Philip Kamane said, “For the past experience, we finish entries late therefore we don’t finish the championship on time. For this year, we try to compete entries on time so that we can have the championship completed on time.”

However, there is a little possibility to expend the closing date for entry because and it depends. Kamane said, the aim is to get Madang teams into the championship, therefore in this regard, it could be extended. Otherwise, the closing date is 19th of May.

The club registration is K100 per club. And its K10 per athletes. Philip Kamane said all club and athlete registration should be made into the Bank Account Detail provided on the flier issued.

The championship starts on 27th of May with Under 14 and 16 divisions; and on the following day, May 28th, the championship will have Under 18 and Open divisions.