Gutherson commits to Eels until 2025

Gutherson was contracted to the Eels for next season and has agreed to extend his stay with the Eels after extensive negotiations.

The 27-year-old fullback played for NSW in the 2020 State of Origin series and has been a key figure in Parramatta's rise from wooden spooners in 2018 to finalists for the past three seasons.

Among the club's highest try scorers, Gutherson finished with 20 try assists this year and averaged 170 run metres running with the ball per match.

"We are delighted for Clint and his partner Jesse to remain part of the Eels," Parramatta GM of football Mark O’Neill said.

"Clint is a key leader of the club and the energy and commitment he brings to work every day is unparalleled.

"Additionally, his on-field performances week in and week out are always at a consistently high level.”

The long term retention of Gutherson follows last month's re-signing of coach Brad Arthur until at least the end of the 2024 season.

Former Kangaroos and Blues prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard also recently re-signed with the Eels until the end of the 2025 season.

However, Parramatta will lose forwards Isaiah Papali'i and Marata Niukore after next season following the announcements that they had signed with rival NRL clubs.

Papali'i has signed a three-year deal with Wests Tigers from 2023, while Niukore will also leave Parramatta at the end of next season to join the Warriors on a four-year contract.

The Eels will now focus on trying to retain star hooker Reed Mahoney and NSW Origin prop Junior Paulo, who are off contract at the end of next season.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story