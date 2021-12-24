Gusmao Set To Lead Kapuls

PNG Football Association President, John Kapi Natto has warmly welcomed Gusmao, who has taken up his new role straight after arrival.

“On behalf of PNGFA Executive Committee Members, management, MA presidents and supporters of football in PNG. I take this time before our Christmas period to warmly welcome our football instructor and Head Coach of the Kapul Men’s National squad, Marcus Gusmao all the way from Sao Paulo, Brazil, South America to our shoes,” Kapi Natto said.

Gusmao takes up his position as the Head Coach, his major task is to prepare the national team for the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier in Qatar.

Apart from coaching and managing the national men’s soccer team, Gusmao will also be tasked to assist PNGFA Technical division in formulating at Technical Development plan and will assist with implementation phase of the plan.

PNGFA says he is happy to give back to PNGFA and it is just fitting to engage him in the development of the technical development plan.

The Brazillian is no stranger to PNG when he came in 2004 to prepare the men’s national team for the 2008 South Pacific Games in Apia, Samoa.

“I was appointed as the team manager as we prepared the national team but unfortunately PNG Men’s national team could not travel because it was ruled out by the PNGOC justification committee for some reasons,” he said.

Gusmao prepared the team for almost six months leaving with his assistant coaches of Bob Morris and Pius Letenge in the same residence as all Brazillians find it a normal thing to their culture.

Gusmao is renowned for his hardness and no nonsense in coaching and preparing the national team under the captaincy of former PNG great Richard Daniel and other great players.

PNG men’s team beat Kosa FC 2-2 goal and narrowly lost to once the glamour national team of the Oceania, the Solomon Islands with 2 goals to 1 goal loss in Honiara, which quoted the critics of who Gusmao is, and what he can do if given adequate time.

PNG playing for the first time the formation of 3 5 2 formation did sent shockwaves to the crowd at the Lawson Tama stadium, Honiara Solomon Island.

“I believe Gusmao is not the same person and he will speak for himself and what he can do with a limited time he has before going to Qatar. He is a different person some 10-years ago now his mind set is and I quote when I called him from Brazil and his whatsapp words were; "Let’s move forward without fear” as PNG prepare its first match on March 18 against New Zealand.

“PNG lost two goals to one in Honiara 2012 and drew one-all with NZ in 2016 in Port Moresby but lost to penalty shots in the extra time. Our record is good and strong. I trust that Marcus will do his best with his assistant Bob Morris who is no stranger to Marcus as his former assistant and now to join him again is a great treat,” Kapi Natto said.

He strongly urged the members of the men’s national soccer team to pay close attention to him as he brings his wealth of coaching techniques and skills to team.