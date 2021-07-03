Gurias yet to find rhythm

The East New Britain outfit had the rug pulled from beneath them in round 4 of the Digicel Cup competition when the Wamp Nga Eagles came from behind to register a 2-point victory.

Though the tide was in their favour, the Gurias failed to successfully execute their sets, flickering off at the Eagles’ tryline.

Despite leading with 10 points at halftime, the Hagen team came from behind to record 12 points by fulltime.

Gurias coach, Marcus Kaugla, said the majority of new players are yet to find their niche.

“Right now we’re struggling with our halves,” he stated.

“That’s why we try to rotate players here and there, see if we can find the right combination.”

The Gurias are currently ranked 7 out of 12 teams, and will be clashing with the second-placed Hela Wigmen this afternoon in Port Moresby.

Topping the rung after round 4 were the Lae Snax Tigers, who will return to their home ground to face the eighth-placed Gulf Isou on Sunday.