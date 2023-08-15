Gurias stop Muruks in thriller

Gurias now advance to the second round of the elimination finals this weekend.

Gurias got off to a flyer, dominating the first half with powerful centre and man of the match, Alex Max scoring a double, before Muruks clawed their way back into the contest, only to fall short by 2 points.

After their heartbreaking 22-12 loss to Muruks without head coach Francis Ray, back in round 14, the East New Britain men took to the Santos National Football stadium with a plan to tame Muruks in an early surge.

Gurias physical dominance and aggression were shown as a technic they used to unsettle their opponents.

However, an early attacking move inside Gurias half saw right winger and former Guria, Terry Wapi diving over the right corner to score what looked to be a controversial try though he had a foot on the white touchline for an early lead of 6-0

On the counter, Gurias led by veteran No. 6, Ase Boas got into their groove finally and explored their options on the edges which eventually paid off with a try to exciting backrower turn centre, Alex Max who powered his way over for Gurias to hit the front 8-6, plus an early penalty kick from Boas.

Gurias dominated possession for the best part of the half but squandered a number of scoring chances before man of the moment, Max showed some silky footwork and power to cross for his second, to a 12 -6 points lead.

From a Gurias mistake inside their own half, Muruks took the offer with both hands to hit back through centre Clent Lama to close out the first half 12-10 in Gurias favour.

Gurias came out of the sheds after the break showing some sting in their attack. This time replacement forward Johnson Simon with a perfect flick pass to his halfback Wesely Batari to score, later confirmed by the bunker for 18 points to 10 lead.

From another slick attacking raid inside Muruks quarter, it was former Muruks fullback Dickson Pipi setting Max on the left for his hat trick to bring the scores to 24-10.

A deft kick into Gurias in goal by Jerry Joe resulted in a Muruks try by Max Vali to mount a comeback 16-24 with 22 minutes on the clock.

Gurias’ patience and resilience paid off again with fullback Dickson Pipi sending a beautiful lollypop pass away for his winger Chris Benjamin to make it a 28-16 score line.

Muruks were kept in the game with a number of calls going in their favour resulting in back-to-back tries to John Kerepa and Kaupa Kumul but left wanting after the conversion was missed.

Gurias now proceed to face Lahanis in the minor semi on Sunday.