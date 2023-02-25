Gurias revamp squad

After losing some key players to other franchises this year, the team is focused on rebuilding its core playing group to boost their campaign again this season.

While they will be without the services of a number of their star players from last year's grand final, the 2023 season has again presented an opportunity for new players to step up and fight for spots.

According to Gurias Team Manager, Mapua Tamtu a 40-man squad has been assembled with most of the senior boys from last year retained and are now into pre-season training.

He said their losses this year are, Joe Frank, Saki Peter, Koso Badi, Ilias Stanley, Francis Takai and Terry Wapi.

Gurias have gained for this season, Alex Max Levai Andrew (Muruks), Dickson Pipi (Muruks), Ishmael Waine (Muruks), Joe Honk (Tigers), William Tirang (Vipers), Karis Peter (Vipers), Donald Wakula (Cutters), Nickson Waki (Muruks) and Wesley Batari (Muruks)

The returning Gurias include John Ragi Jnr, Dominic Anis Jnr, Steven Bruno, Daniel Pai, Jordan Pat, Konie Benard, Mark Alunga, Nathan Tente, Chris Benjamin, Lance Mutu, Ishmael Wayia, Jacob Lot, Ase Boas and Junias Guan.

Mapua said the balance of the training squad is made up of players picked from the Clash of Towns series which they ran in Kokopo and Rabaul last month.

He said they plan to have a trial match this weekend to finalize a squad of 28 players to prepare for the 2023 Digicel Cup season.

The team will be under the watch of Coach Francis Ray and Trainer George Tobata to lead with the hard yards.