Gurias relocate to Port Moresby

With AirNiugini downgrading its services to dash 8 and Q400 planes this has caused delays and cancelations to flights in and out of Tokua over the past months.

After some serious consultation with PNGNRLC Board regarding the issue, the Gurias franchise and management made the decision to relocate to ensure that the team does not get stranded in the event of delayed flights.

As part of the relocation plan, Gurias will only take 25 players from its current 30 man squad to Port Moresby while the balance of the squad will be based in Kokopo.

Meanwhile Gurias second and final trail match is scheduled for this Saturday at the Kalabond oval before the team travels to Port Moresby the week after.

Gurias Team Manager Mapua Tamtu said this year the team will unleash a new crop of players coming out from their academy and other pathways including a number of students from the Vudal University who represented the NGI Confederate at last year’s National Championships in Port Moresby.

Mapua said for leadership and experience the Gurias have retained a number of their veterans from last year in Daniel Pai, Steven Bruno, Lance Mutu, Nathan Tente, Johnson Simon, Ase Boas, Chris Benjamin, Wesley Batari, William Tirang, Koni Benard, Mark Alunga and Dominic Anis Jnr.

Joining the squad this year are John Ragi Jnr, Liam Joseph, Emil Benjamin, Donald Waluka, Elias Selu, Walter Benjamin, Junias Guan, Myles Banam, Liprin Sakias, John Paul, Roy Ellison, Justin Andrew and Jeremy Tambai.

The Gurias have also announced the acquisition of PNG Hunters duo Tony Worot and Benji Kot to the team.