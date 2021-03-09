GURIAS REBUILDING CULTURE

At least that’s the bold message from PNGRFL High Performance Manager and Kumul Coach Michael Marum who’s currently overseeing the Gurias preseason program.

Since taking charge of the Gurias preseason training, Marum warned players with ill discipline and attitude problem will not be tolerated in the camp regardless of their status or seniority.

Franchise owner and passionate rugby league man, the late Papa Guria John Nightingale was the trailblazer who brought professionalism, good team culture and strong discipline to his team setting a new benchmark for PNG rugby league. Under his reign, Gurias made 14 grand final appearances, out of which they won 6 premierships and 8 runner ups.

Marum said it was through that team culture and the high level discipline, that he also excelled in his football career.

Over the past 4 seasons, the Gurias form has capitulated to a point which has forced the former mentor to leverage his assistance.

Moving forward the Gurias 30 man preseason squad will be finalized after two planned trial matches against Kimbe Cutters scheduled for this month.

Gurias Team Manager, Mapua Tamtu meanwhile said for the past month Gurias preseason training sessions have been relocated to the High Performance center at Gelegele under the watchful eyes of PNGRFL HP Manager Michael Marum. Tamtu said training has been stepped up specifically on endurance, speed, agility and strength using field and gym workouts.

He said this week the squad will be put through opposing sessions which is part of their selection process to pick the squad for the Cutters trial now scheduled for the 21st of March in Kimbe.

Mapua has also revealed the return of Gurias prodigal son Daniel Pai from Waghi Tume, including offseason recruits, former Lae Snax Tigers hooker, Noel Joel, Kimbe Cutters duo Justin Yoka and Tony Alunga. He said a number of development players have also been added to the squad namely Mile Banam, Lyon Joseph, Paul Nelson Junior and Sebastian Nakin from Buka.