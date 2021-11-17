Gurias News Coach

Ray was the coordinator and coach of the Highlands Confederate Schools rugby league and has worked closely with current Kumul Coach and former Gurias and Hunters coach, Michael Marum, over the past two years. He was highly recommended for the job.

Francis has shown, in his short coaching career, that he can take the team to the finals; something that the Gurias have not done since 2016 when they lost to Lae Snax Tigers.

The Agmark Rabaul Gurias and its sponsors have congratulated Francis Ray on his appointment and look forward to a solid 2 years ahead.