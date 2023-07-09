Gurias hold off Vipers

The Kalabond Oval was again buzzing with faithful Gurias fans and supporters as the much anticipated traditional rivals took to center stage.

Gurias were first to trouble the scoreboard in the opening half. Ironically it was former Vipers centre, William Tirang stealing an intercept from Vipers winger Edene Gebbie for a 90m dash to the line, but the conversion missed Gurias 4-0

Fifteen minutes to halftime, Gurias Steven Bruno got a short pass from Mark Alunga and raced in from 20 meters out to put Gurias further infront 8-0

Three minutes to halftime, Weiya Koi another former Viper crossed for Gurias third try. Again the conversion was unsuccessful taking the score to 12-0, in favour of Gurias taking the lead to halftime

The one way traffic continued into the second half when Gurias dummy half Nathan Tente getting his name on the score sheet from a Dominic Anis break.

With Gurias 18 and Vipers 0, Vipers regrouped to show some form with nippy No. 7 Nicky Hasu creating his own luck to put Vipers back in the contest with a solo try to trail 4-18

Twenty minutes to full-time the tied started to swing Vipers way scoring back to back tries for a 18-14 score line with an upset looming. But Gurias resilience got them home at the end to win 18-14.

Gurias second rower, Simon Johnson was awarded the Man of the Match.