Gurias give Isou baptism of fire

The big win now propels the Gurias to take second spot on the competition table with 9 points after round 7 of the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup race.

From the outset it was a battle of David and Goliath, considering the Gurias imposing heavy pack against their smaller and lighter Isou opponents who relentlessly refused to back down. Isou showed a lot of fighting spirit and courage to stay in the grind until the end. Lacking size, height and experience and without the services of key players Eliakim Lukara (Captain), Kenny Laho, Lam Eddie, and Ezekial Yaru, it was going to be a tough day at the office for the Roger Laka-coached side.

Gurias had everything going for them from the get go.

The injection of Gurias veteran 5/8 Ase Boas to partner Wesley Batari in the halves, was complimented by young man of the match, Jeremiah Dickson at dummy half. Dickson provided direction and control through the middle for the Gurias formidable forward pack Steven Bruno, Simon Johnson, John Ragi and young prop Himson Ulalom.

Gurias first 4 points came from debutant number 9 Jeremiah Dickson, darting out of dummy half to score 20 minutes into the first half.

Centre/winger Dominic Anis Junior was next to score extending Gurias lead to 10 points just before half time.

Isou showed great resilience in both attack and defense, forcing Gurias into errors on a number of occasions. They had a number of scoring chances inside the Gurias red zone but struggled to execute under pressure.

The scoring spree continued in the second half when Gurias reserve forward Justin Andrew picked up a loose ball to score. This was followed by tries to Batari and Boas before speed machine Chris Benjamin took an intercept for a 90-meter dash to Isou’s tryline.

Gurias prop Steve Bruno added the icing on the cake with a late try to seal the match 38-0