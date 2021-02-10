Gurias Focus on Youth

Since the departure of six of their core players to join the PNG Hunters this year, the Gurias are now in the process of rebuilding their squad with more focus on grooming new players.

The Gurias preseason training program has been under the control of former mentor and current PNG Kumul coach, Michael Marum.

The return of Rabaul Gurias original mentor, and super coach Michael Marum to take charge of the Gurias preseason training has brought back some pride and credibility to the team.

The 36 man squad now in camp is balanced with youth and experience and aligned to Marum’s development pathway under the high performance program.

The no nonsense coaching guru has been gravely concerned with the low level of discipline and mediocre performance of the East New Britain franchise over the past 3 seasons, since their last their grand final appearance in 2017.

Gurias Team Manager Mapua Tamtu said, “Marum’s main role at the moment is to rebuild the team culture and enhancing Gurias training capacity using the HP program, and adding value and meaning to what they want to achieve.”

“Over the past month they have been concentrating a lot on perfecting the basic skills of the game from speed and agility, catching to passing, timing, kicking and general game management.”

The Gurias have lost six of their big names in Wartovo Puara Jnr, Wastson Boas, Terry Wapi, Ila Alu, Epel Kapinias and Stanley Olo who have rejoined the PNG Hunters for the 2021 ISC competition.

Mapua also revealed their off season recruits including Waghi Tumbe prop and former Guria Daniel Pai and Lae Snax Tigers halfback Mark Tony, including youngsters Kimbe Cutters rookie Mark Alunga, Paul Nelson Jnr, Emmanuel Herea and Liam August.

As a build up to the season, the Gurias are planning to have two trial matches against Kimbe Cutters next month.