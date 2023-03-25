GURIAS TO FINALIZE SQUAD

While training has been intense over the past two months, a lot of focus has been on endurance and conditioning including field and gym sessions before final trials this weekend.

Team Manager Mapua Tamtu said they have plans for two more trial games starting this Saturday between a select side from the Kokopo 9s and the development squad. The best players from this Saturday’s trial will be added to the main Gurias squad.

Tamtu also revealed the Gurias next trial match is against Cutters tentatively set for next week in Kimbe.

Gurias are looking to bolster their pack this year with acquisition of a number of seasoned players from other rival franchise clubs including Levai Andrew (Muruks), Cassey Dickson (Muruks), Dickson Pipi (Muruks), Joe Honk (Tigers), Alex Max (Tumbe), Nixion Wak (Tumbe), William Tirang (Vipers), Karis Peter (Vipers), Donald Waluka (Cutters) and Fredderick Ramangio (Cutters).

Apart from losing at least 4 players to Sepik Pride, majority of the 2022 squad still intact including returning Hunters player Liam Joseph, Jordan Pat, Daniel Pai, and Ismael Waiya from last year’s playing squad the Gurias have retained.