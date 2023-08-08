Gurias escape defeat

The Eagles found the Gurias wanting in the opening half of the high-scoring affair but could not hold on in the end.

Gurias could be counting their lucky stars after a horror start to Sunday’s match against 12th place and fellow foundation club, Hagen Eagles before rallying their way back into the contest in the second stanza to secure the win.

The see-sawing clash saw the high-flying Eagles living up to their name early, exposing Gurias left edge to draw first blood.

Gurias were next to visit the Eagles line not once but twice through tries from Nathan Tente and William Tirang, to hit the lead 12-4

Gurias defence was exposed again this time Eagles got a hat-trick with tries to second rower Noah John, winger Elizah Peter and Henry Wan for a handy lead 20-12 over Gurias

Gurias little general and man of the match Nathan Tente had an opportunity to score from an Eagles kick. From his in-goal made a dashing 110 metres to score at the other end to cut back the margin 16-20 until halftime.

Gurias came out of the sheds with a spring in their step scoring four unanswered tries through Alex Max getting a double, Steven Bruno and Nathn Tente surging ahead 34-20

Eagles showed great resilience to stay in the grind and their efforts were rewarded with two late tries. But Gurias had the final say.