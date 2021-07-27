Gurias coach frustrated

The performance of the referee during the Digicel Cup round eight match in Lae came into question following a number of controversial calls made on Sunday.

A try in the second half by the Lae Snax Tigers was alleged to have come from a forward pass, while an alleged proper try from the Gurias was disallowed.

Coach Kaugla said all they wanted was a good game, and they expected fair calls from the officials.

“If they are fair and if they can do their job right, then if we win in a good game, or if we lose in a good game, we have no problem,” he stated.

Speaking on their disallowed try, the coach said it was a definite try though they cannot do anything now as “it’s gone already”.

“Comment blo mi em, they really need to step up. If you’re serious about the game in the country, to compete against the top tier nations, this is where it all starts.”

(The Rabaul Agmark Gurias waiting for the Lae Snax Tigers to take the field at the Lae Rugby League oval on Sunday)