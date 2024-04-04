Gurias Club finalise relocation

PNGRFL General Manager of Pathways and Performance, Tony Archer indicated the relocation will have some impact on matches in the first few rounds, but has worked with the clubs affected by this change, and is confident that the impact will be minimal.

Archer said their ultimate objective is for Gurias’ fans to see their team perform at home games in the second part of the season.

He thanked the club’s administration for raising their concerns and has been able to work closely with them to achieve an interim solution that is in the best interest of the club, its players and the competition.

This difficult decision was made, as it has become clear that to current renovations of the Tokua airport and its runaway resulted in the inability to ensure consistent travel for both the Gurias and visiting teams’ travel.

A staged travel scheduled in to and out of Kokopo was considered, however, the cascading impact on the players, potential delay, and ongoing uncertainty greatly influenced this decision.

ENB Agmark Gurias Chairman, Steven Nightingale expressed it was a difficult decision to make but was for the betterment of the national competition.

Nightingale said this would allow not only for the competition to start on time, but also ensure the well-being of all players, the team, and those travelling.

Meanwhile behalf of the Gurias, Chairman Nightingale expressed gratitude to Rapopo Plantation Resort, The Sanctuary Hotel and James Pang, for providing accommodation for the team during the duration of their stay in Port Moresby.

He added such support is invaluable and they cannot thank them enough.

The Gurias 25-man squad plus the coaching staff and team management are scheduled to travel into Port Moresby tomorrow, Friday 5th of April, to finalize preparation before the 2024 Digicel ExxonMobil Cup season kicks off on Sunday, April 14.