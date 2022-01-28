Gurias To Announce Squad

The team is looking forward to a final 40-players training squad, the Gurias Management the team has also confirmed the departure of a number of experience players from last year that includes captain Edward Goma (retired), Tuvi Lepan (retired) Liam Joseph (Hunters), Eliakim Lukara (Isou), Andickson Yamason (Isou) and Roy Ellison joining the Mendi Muruks.

The Gurias selection process for pre-season started in December last year with the staging of the inaugural "Clash of the Town" tri-series between Kokopo Marlins of Kokopo City league and Rabaul Ashes of Rabaul rugby league.

Currently an initial squad of 25 players both current and new players were picked from the recently held inaugural Clash of the Towns tri-series.

Among the new faces are Epel Kapinias, John Ragi Jr, Koni Benard, Ilias Stanley, Elipas Pidik and Natan Tente including the Kimbe men Steven Bruno, Mark Alunga and Dominic Anis.

The balance of the squad will be outsourced from rival franchise clubs who have expressed interest to join the Gurias camp for the 2022 season.